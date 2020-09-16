Yorkshire remove four players from T20 Blast squad after positive Covid result

Yorkshire Cricket Club have removed four players - Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and David Willey - from their squad for the rest of the group games of the T20 Blast after one of the four tested positive for Covid-19. All four individuals are currently said to be in isolation.

In what has come as a major scare for the domestic scene in England, Yorkshire, currently fourth in the ‘North’ group, have been forced to remove four players from their squad for the rest of the group matches of the Vitality Blast after one of the individuals returned with a positive result for Covid-19. The four individuals, the club confirmed, are said to be Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and David Willey, all of whom, incidentally, missed the club’s previous Blast game against Lancashire at Headingley on September 14.

The club, due to medical confidentiality, did not reveal the name of the individual, but confirmed that all four players have been pulled from the squad for the foreseeable future in order to ‘protect the opposition and the integrity of the competition’.

"The four players were deemed to be in close contact on Saturday separate to the squad and away from a COVID secure environment," a statement from Yorkshire read.

"Although it is disappointing that we will be without four key players, we have a duty of care to the wider squad and others," Kunwar Bansil, the Yorkshire county cricket club's lead physiotherapist said.

"The health and well-being of the players and support staff is the Club's primary responsibility, as well as protecting the opposition, the integrity of the competition and playing our part in keeping the wider community safe."

All four individuals are currently said to be in self-isolation. Yorkshire have played seven games in the 2020 Vitality Blast thus far, and sit at fourth position, having won 2 and lost 3 of their games.

