Virat Kohli was a ‘loner’; backed wrong players at RCB, claims Ray Jennings 

Former RCB coach Ray Jennings has claimed that during his tenure with RCB, Virat Kohli was a ‘loner’ in the team and sometimes backed wrong players in the squad. He added that he wanted certain players to have more game time but Kohli had different views but that is all in the past now.

With a win percentage of 60, Virat Kohli is currently the most successful Indian captain in Test cricket. His record in white-ball cricket is also top-notch, but somehow, Kohli has so far failed to replicate the same while leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, having failed to win a single trophy with the franchise.

Explaining the reasons behind the same, former RCB coach Ray Jennings stated that Kohli was a ‘loner’ in the team and at times backed the wrong players, which may have hurt RCB’s chances in the previous editions of the IPL. Jennings, who had coached RCB between 2009 and 2014, revealed that he wanted to use certain players in certain conditions but Kohli had different views.

“If I have to look back then I would say that in IPL there used to be 25-30 players (in the squad) and it was the coach’s duty to look after all the players. Sometimes he was a bit of a loner in the team. Sometimes, he backed the wrong players. But, you can’t blame him for that. I wanted certain players to bowl or bat in certain conditions/situations but he had different ideas,” Jennings told Cricket.com.

Jennings pointed out that Kohli has led his side to the knockouts on multiple occasions and success is inevitable in the years to come. He also revealed that Kohli is sometimes criticized for not spending enough time with his teammates.

“We shouldn’t forget IPL is a game of small margins. He has made it to the semi-finals (playoffs) and final and he will definitely achieve a lot more success in the coming years. Sometimes, criticism is that he doesn’t enjoy time with the players. But, I can understand that since a captain has a lot on his plate. Also, the auction is a very important factor (in the team’s performance),” he said.

The South African, who worked with Kohli during his formative years in the IPL, had high praise for IPL’s current highest run-scorer, insisting that the RCB captain’s best is yet to come.

“Virat Kohli has always been an unbelievable cricket brain. He sets very high standards (for himself) and we went along despite one or two problems. You needed somebody around Virat to guide him (at that point in time). Of course, he and I bumped a few times but he is a good guy and a very quick learner. Nice to see him grow as a player and now as a captain. His mannerism is great. His best is yet to come,” Jennings said.