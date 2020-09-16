 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Australia's nail biting series win on back of Maxwell-Carey epic

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:16 AM

    A massive sixth wicket stand of 212 runs between Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey helped Australia beat England in the series decider chasing, 303 runs after reeling at 73 for 5. Australia became the first team in the last five years to beat England at home in a bilateral ODI series.

    It’s the first bilateral ODI series England have lost at home since 2015!

    Australia take the game by three wickets and the series 2-1!

    What a fantastic series it was!

    Brilliant performance by Glenn Maxwell

    Starc began the game by with two wickets in the first over and ended it by hitting the winning runs in the final over!

    Aaron Finch's side clinch a series victory against England in dramatic fashion.

    212-run partnership between Maxwell and Carey

    Maxwell is back in form!

