Twitter reacts to Australia's nail biting series win on back of Maxwell-Carey epic
Today at 2:16 AM
A massive sixth wicket stand of 212 runs between Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey helped Australia beat England in the series decider chasing, 303 runs after reeling at 73 for 5. Australia became the first team in the last five years to beat England at home in a bilateral ODI series.
It’s the first bilateral ODI series England have lost at home since 2015!
What a game ... One of the great ODI partnerships ... what an end to the men’s Bubble ... Great effort by all players involved ... the drama we have seen this summer has been incredible ... thanks for listening & watching @bbctms !!— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 16, 2020
Australia take the game by three wickets and the series 2-1!
🏆Australia rob the game and the series (2-1)🏆#ENGvAUS #Maxwell #Carey #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/pGphMeyxcN— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) September 16, 2020
What a fantastic series it was!
England were unbeaten for 13 bilateral series in a row. Their last ODI series defeat was in India in January 2017. And last time they lost at home was in September 2015. #EngvAus— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 16, 2020
Brilliant performance by Glenn Maxwell
From no where maxwell has done this again #ENGvAUS— Pratyush Sarkar (@Chikspro18) September 16, 2020
Starc began the game by with two wickets in the first over and ended it by hitting the winning runs in the final over!
Anyone had a better start and finish to a game than Mitch Starc?— Jon Hotten (@theoldbatsman) September 16, 2020
Aaron Finch's side clinch a series victory against England in dramatic fashion.
If this maych doesn't bring in more respect towards the game, I don't know what will. #ENGvAUS— Adidev Guru (@psychedguru) September 16, 2020
212-run partnership between Maxwell and Carey
That was a hell of a Chase 😱 What a partnership between Maxwell and Carey for the 6th wicket 🔥 Cricket at its best #ENGvAUS now lets move on to @IPL— Shiva Dev (@Shiva_dev7) September 16, 2020
You cannot beat cricket as a game that changes your emotions from one second to the next. #EngvAus— Daniel Paul Brazier (@dpbrazier) September 16, 2020
Maxwell is back in form!
Glenn Maxwell gets the player of the match and series. Well deserved. After a poor T20 series, he and Australia have come back well. #ENGvsAUS #ENGvAUS #maxwell #glennmaxwell— JustCricket (@justcricketblog) September 16, 2020
