Reports | Players arriving from Manchester to undergo 36-hour Quarantine on arrival

In a great solace for the seven concerning franchises, the BCCI has reportedly managed to strike a deal with UAE authorities for the players arriving from the UK to undergo a 36-hour Quarantine. The decision is said to have been taken because the players are moving from one bio-bubble to another.

There had been a lot of speculation and unconfirmed stories around the Quarantine on arrival regulations for the players arriving from the UK, but now the franchises can breathe easy, if the latest round of reports are to be believed. 21 Australian and English players will be arriving in the UAE from the United Kingdom for the 53-day tournament and will be in isolation for a period of 36 hours inside the team bubble, according to a senior IPL official.

"Yes, I can confirm that all the English and Australian players have to now undergo 36-hour quarantine instead of six days. The matter has been sorted and most of the teams will now have their big stars available from the first game itself," a senior IPL functionary confirmed PTI.

"They have undergone one rapid test before boarding (the flight) and will undergo another on arrival. Otherwise, the robust testing protocols will be followed as usual. The rationale behind the move is that all the players are entering from one bio-bubble to another," the veteran BCCI official said.

The only team who were going to be unaffected because of these regulations were Mumbai Indians as they didn’t have any player partaking in the England-Australia series. However, other franchises will be able to breathe a sigh of relief as on arrival, every English and Australian player will undergo RT-PCR tests for COVID-19.

