Need to make sure England players don't burn out during IPL, asserts Chris Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood has stated that the ECB have asked the players to be in touch with them and ensure that they don’t burn themselves out during the IPL. Silverwood has asserted that the IPL will be a good thing for the England players in their bid to win the ICC T20 World Cup.

Despite being a hardcore skeptic of the Indian Premier League in the early years, the England and Wales Cricket Board have embraced the tournament as a stepping stone to success in white-ball cricket, which culminated with them winning the World Cup at home. Now most England players feature in the competition, allured by the life-changing sum of money and the life-lessons that come with it.

Silverwood understood the positives of the IPL but warned against the fact that the players will have to be mindful of their own work-load for it might have had an adverse effect on their performances in the future.

"It's their decision really … but we'll have to keep an eye on them. Obviously, the contracts are good for them but equally as well we're looking forward at a T20 World Cup. The more high-class T20 they can play will be a good thing for us. The one thing that I have encouraged is that they keep talking to us; we need to make sure that they don't burn out as well,” Silverwood was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"Jofra's found being locked up difficult at times. He's not the only player, there's been quite a few. We have to do it and I'm very proud of how the guys have dealt with it. It's a juggling act of keeping people fresh in the mind," Silverwood added. "When people have asked to get out of the bubble, we've got them out. We said we would and we have. It's a case of making sure we don't burn people out.”

During the home summer, England made multiple changes in personnel to bring in fresh ideas as it helped them massively. The same thing might have to be repeated once again during the away season, from December, where South Africa are supposed to host the English team. England are also scheduled to travel India and Sri Lanka but the dates are not announced yet.

"It's been a strange time, no doubt about it. Things aren't going to change in a rush [so] it may be we have to take that step again. One of the things I've enjoyed is the fact my assistant coaches have got to lead the team as well, and I've had opportunities to step back and watch from a distance. That's a positive," Silverwood added.