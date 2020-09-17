Kumar Sangakkara’s work ethic and determination stood out for me, recalls Tanmay Mishra

Tripura batsman Tanmay Mishra has recalled the time he spent with Kumar Sangakkara in nets of Deccan Chargers, stating that the work ethic and determination of Sri Lankan stood out to him. He added that great players pay attention to the smallest details and put in extra yards to reach that level.

Mumbai born Tanmay Mishra has had quite a unique journey of his own, which took him to Kenya, where he made international debut in 2006. He then returned back to India and was picked by Deccan Chargers for the 2012 edition of IPL. Later, he was picked by RCB in the 2014 auction. However, on both occasions, he didn't get an opportunity to bat. In 2019, he scored his first List-A century in the domestic circuit for Tripura.

Recalling his time with Deccan Chargers, Mishra stated that his favourite IPL moment was having net sessions with Kumar Sangakkara. He revealed that he was overwhelmed to share the dressing room with international stars like Dale Steyn and J.P. Duminy.

“My favourite IPL moment has to be the Deccan Chargers nets session with Kumar Sangakkara in 2012. It was the first time I got picked to represent an Indian Premier League team and was very excited to represent DC,” Tanmay said as quoted by Sportstar.

“My time with the team, especially the early days, was something I will never forget. I was surrounded by some great players in the squad like Kumar Sangakkara, Dale Steyn and J.P. Duminy, to name a few. They were not only established names but already world-class players at the time. To be able to share the dressing room with them and learn from them was simply exciting and overwhelming.”

Tanmay fanboying over Sangakkara shared that Sangakkara's work ethic and the determination to get things right really stood out to him. He added that he has learned in order to become a world-class player, extra yards need to be put in continuously for a long period of time.

“What really stood out for me was Kumar's work ethic and the determination to get things right. He was the last person to come out. That particular session had a huge influence on me as it motivated me to work hard,” he said.

“My learning? To become a great player, one has to put in the extra yards and do it continuously over a long period of time. When one sees such players put in so much work, they understand why the players are where they are in their careers.”