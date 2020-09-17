IPL 2020 | Winning matches for RR simplest way to make a India comeback, asserts Varun Aaron

Varun Aaron has spoken about his ambitions of making his India comeback and stated that a good IPL can help him massively in that regard. He has also added that working with Steffan Jones has helped massively in regards to bridging the gap between bowling and strength and conditioning.

Varun Aaron’s career is a story of great contradiction which has always been at the mercy of one injury after another. Every year since making his Ranji Trophy debut back in 2008, Aaron suffered either a stress fracture or injuries to his leg, but never let that come under his way of express pace. His fitness pattern changed recently as he became a more self-aware and fundamentally rigorous bowler who does his stuff the right way. That self-understanding nature, Aaron feels, will keep him in good stead in his bid to make an India comeback.

"Having a good IPL and winning matches for Rajasthan Royals and helping us win the trophy is the simplest way to make an India comeback. I've said and I always say that the only reason I play the game is to play for the country, and there's nothing else that keeps me as motivated,” Aaron told ESPN Cricinfo.

The way he bowled in the last IPL was the byproduct of the hard work that he had put in during the offseason. He was bowling as good as he has ever done and in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, the pacer won the man of the match award after taking two wickets for 20 runs. The highlight reel, undoubtedly, would be the "banana inswinger" to dismiss Shubman Gill. Aaron feels that maintaining his fitness level is the key to his success and revealed Royals’ Steffan Jones was a big help in that regard.

"I really enjoyed working with Steffan last year and then consequently after the IPL I went and spent some more time with him in England. He's a fast bowling coach who really bridges the gap between fast bowling and strength and conditioning, which is rare. But Steffan brings those aspects together really well. It's really important for a fast bowling coach to have a really good knowledge of strength and conditioning.

“He's like a catalyst which joins both. I had a decent knowledge of my body and what I needed to do. But meeting Steffan has given me a different sight to it and how I can always be powerful throughout a long season. It's just more of a different side of training rather than conventional training or gym work.”

Aaron's Royals will open their IPL 2020 campaign against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on September 22.