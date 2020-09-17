IPL 2020 | Will continue to open batting for Mumbai Indians; all options open though, reveals Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, ahead of the 2020 IPL in the Middle East, has revealed that he would continue to open the batting for Mumbai Indians this season. However, at the same time, with Chris Lynn in the squad, Rohit also added that all options are kept open and could change according to circumstances.

After batting in the middle-order in the 2018 IPL season, Rohit Sharma returned to his familiar position at the top of the order alongside Quinton de Kock in a winning partnership for Mumbai Indians. However, ahead of the 2020 season, the franchise bought the Australian opener Chris Lynn, who excelled at the top of the order, opening for KKR to bolster their batting options.

The duo combined to score 934 runs for the franchise last season, with Quinton de Kock scoring 529 runs at an average of 35.27 while Rohit Sharma scored his 405 runs at an average of 28.93. Despite Lynn’s presence, Rohit revealed that he will continue to open the batting alongside the Proteas southpaw.

“I think I opened the entire tournament last year and will continue to do that even in this year,” Rohit said responding to a question of Hindustan Times during a virtual press conference organised by the franchise on Thursday.

At the same time, the Nagpur-born cricketer also admitted that all options are ready in case the franchise needs, opening up the possibility of Rohit batting at No.3. However, the Indian vice-captain expressed that he loves playing at the top, which he has been doing since the 2014 Champions Trophy.

“I keep all the options open, whatever the team wants, I’m happy to do that. I enjoy batting at the top of the order, I’ve been doing that for a while, I really enjoy that. Even when I play for India, the message from my side to the management is that do no close any doors keep all the options open, I’ll do that here as well,” he said.

Their Sri Lankan coach Mahela Jayawardene too stated that they would go ahead with de Kock-Rohit opening the batting for them this season despite the presence of the Australian Lynn.

“Having options in the squad is always great Lynn is obvious a great addition. Quinton has been phenomenal for us, his combination with Rohit has really worked. So why fix something when it’s not broke? So we’ll look to continue with that,” Jayawardene said.