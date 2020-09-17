IPL 2020 | RCB's intensity level will not drop because of empty stands, states Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has stated that although it will be a strange thing playing cricket in the empty stands, players have come to accept the scenario and assured that the intensity level will of his side will not drop. Kohli has also added that there is no 'desperation' for a change of environment.

A player who draws his energy from the crowd and delivers under high-pressure situations, it is rather an anomaly that Virat Kohli will face the wrath of no crowd in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, despite situation continuing to remain stringent with time, Kohli is of the opinion that even though it will be a strange thing playing cricket in the empty stands, players have come to accept the scenario. The RCB skipper also assured that his side will not drop in intensity due to the absence of crowds.

"All of us have thought about it (initially) and it would be a strange feeling and I won't deny that. But the feeling has changed a little bit after the training sessions and practice games. At the end of the day you just need to understand why you started playing the game, you started playing for the love of it. Crowds are the main part of the game but that is not what you play for," Kohli said, reported Times of India.

Kohli also added that his team has become more accepting of the situation and is having fun inside the bubble. The RCB skipper also added that the intensity level of his players will not drop a bit despite no crowd buzz inside the venue.

"To be honest we have become more acceptive of the situation around us. Acceptance is the biggest change I have experienced (since day 1 here). I can only say one thing that our intensity levels will not drop, I can assure you. There is a larger reason why all this is happening."