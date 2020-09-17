IPL 2020 | Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi back in full rhythm, asserts Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana has asserted that his side’s exhilarating young pace duo of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi are bowling at ‘full throttle’ ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL. Both youngsters have been hounded by injuries, with Nagarkoti yet to debut for the franchise.

Teenage sensations Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi made the world take note of them in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, where they propelled India to the title by consistently delivering 145 kph+ rockets, but much to everyone’s horror, the youngsters’ careers have gone downhill since then.

Both the speedsters, who were purchased for a combined fee of 6.20 crore by KKR in the IPL 2018 auction, have suffered a myriad of injuries and while Mavi’s on-field appearances have been limited to a handful of IPL and domestic games and a few “Emerging Trophy” matches, Nagarkoti has not played a single professional game in over two years.

However, if their teammate Nitish Rana’s words are to be believed, that could all change this season. According to the Delhite, the two youngsters, who are finally fit ahead of an IPL season, are all geared up for IPL 2020 and are bowling at ‘full throttle’ in the nets.

"Nagarkoti was unfortunate to be injured for two years. He's back strong. But this time, both of them are back in full rhythm and clocking 140kph-plus consistently. It will be challenging for any batsman. I hope they will do well," Rana was quoted as saying by TOI.

The IPL provides a platform like no other for young cricketers to observe and learn from the very best in the world and come this season, 26-year-old Rana will get the invaluable opportunity to rub shoulders with the great Eoin Morgan. Rana, a youngster still learning his trade, stated that he hopes to learn leadership skills from the English skipper, who was purchased by his franchise for a whopping sum of 5.25 crore.

"I hope I also have that sort of leadership quality so that it helps in my domestic team and I grow as a player," Rana said of Morgan.

"He is one such rare left-handed batsman who dominates white ball cricket. He's a World Cup-winning captain of a successful country. I'm looking forward to learning many things from him."

A well-known dominator with the bat, Rana also has seven IPL wickets to his name, including the prized scalp of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The 26-year-old, who has thus far been only used sparsely by his IPL captains, hoped to get more chances to impress with the ball, this season.

"Bowling is not a new thing to me. I've been bowling in domestic cricket. It's good that spinners will get an advantage here so that I also will get some grip. I've improved as a player and a bowler. Hope I get more overs and help the team."