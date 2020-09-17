IPL 2020 | Chris Morris provides balance to RCB’s squad, states Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has stated that the inclusion of Chris Morris into the setup provides Virat Kohli’s RCB much-needed balance that they were missing in the previous editions. However, he still feels that RCB rely heavily on their batting to win games but puts it down to Chinnaswamy Stadium.

One of the best batting lineup assembled in the past, Royal Challengers Bangalore have miserably failed in their quest to win the IPL title, with three final appearances since inception. However, the reason behind them assembling such a batting unit lies down to their home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, which favours batsmen more than bowlers.

This edition, however, they would have to find a home in the Middle East, where the bowlers might get a slight advantage. The addition of South African all-rounder Chris Morris to the setup came in as a surprise for Rs 10 crore. Gautam Gambhir, however, felt that the inclusion of Morris would provide a well-needed balance to the RCB squad.

“Chris Morris provides balance to the RCB squad, a quality all-rounder although he has not played much cricket. He can be a finisher as a batsman and can also give you 4 overs and bowl at the death,” Gambhir said in a Star Sports’ show, reported Hindustan Times.

On the other hand, Gambhir wasn’t entirely sure about the four foreign players that the franchise was going to pick during the tournament, with the likes of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal being favourites to start.

“They have Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal as well but it will have to be seen which 4 overseas players RCB picks in their XI,” Gambhir said.

While RCB bowlers have been brutally hoisted by the batsmen in the past, Gambhir believes that it is down to their home venue, Chinnaswamy stadium where the boundaries are generally short. With the 2020 edition of IPL being played in the Middle East, it would be different conditions, with a bigger venue, which might help the bowlers overturn their fortune.

“I still feel that RCB look a little batting-heavy. But one thing that you will see a little different is that the bowlers will be happy because they will not have to play 7 matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. You will be playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi which probably have bigger grounds, wickets are not as flat as Chinnaswamy. It is always difficult to judge the bowlers from Chinnaswamy’s point of view."