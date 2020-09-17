ENG vs AUS | Aaron Finch's backing and fixed role gave me clarity, shares Glenn Maxwell

Crediting Aaron Finch for his brilliant hundred, Glenn Maxwell has stated that Aaron Finch provided him with the clarity to perform by assuring him of his role and place in the team. He added that starting the summer after a long lockdown with a win against England was pretty incredible.

Glenn Maxwell has been shuffled up and down Australia's batting order since bursting onto the scene five years ago. In last year's World Cup in England, the 31-year-old batted in multiple positions, from No.3 to 7 as Australia were knocked out by the hosts in the semi-finals. However, having spent the winter training alongside Australian skipper Aaron Finch, Maxwell revealed that he had entered the ODI series against England with a clear head knowing exactly what his skipper wanted from him.

Maxwell credited Aaron Finch for his match-winning century against England to seal the ODI series for his country. Maxwell scored 108 from 90 balls, along with Alex Carey, who scored 106 from 114, for a 212-run partnership after Australia faltered at the start, losing 5 wickets for 73 runs.

"Every time you get a chance to play in this Australian team you take whatever role you're given," said Maxwell, as quoted by Cricket Australia.

"The really good thing is, even in the lockdown period, I was training with Finchy and we were able to talk about my role and certain things. I just had so much clarity on what he expected of me in that role and I think that gave me really good clarity out there. Just knowing I had the backing of him is awesome. He's been great for this group over here, he's kept us all together, all 21 of us in the hub here. Whether it be in the field or with his batters he's been outstanding."

A win in the final match broke England’s record of being unbeaten in 13 ODI series along with defeating England for the first time on home soil since 2015. Maxwell called the series win over the current world champions a great confidence booster for this Australian side.

"To take them down on home soil when they have been playing pretty consistent cricket over here and for us to start our summer off after a long time in lockdown with a series win against them was pretty incredible for this group," he said.

"We've worked so hard since coming together and it is just great that everyone could do the work back at home and when we got over here throughout the practice matches and training to get ourselves up to take on the world's best and beat them on their home soil."