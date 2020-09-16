Yorkshire crowd used racist slurs whenever subcontinent players failed to perform, alleges Rana Naved

Former Pakistan fast bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has alleged that there was hooting and taunting alongside racist slurs from Yorkshire fans, whenever players of Asian origin failed to perform. Rana added that since he played temporarily for the club, he accepted what was happening.

As the Black Lives Matter movement picked up pace, we have seen many untold stories of racism coming out from the cricketing world. A while back, former England U-19 captain Azeem Rafiq had alleged how rampant racism was there while he was plying his trade for Yorkshire cricket club in England, which now has been backed by former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan as well. Rana has claimed that he faced racist slurs and hooting from Yorkshire fans when he represented the club in 2008 and 2009.

The right-armer said that racism wasn't restricted to grounds and was prevalent in other aspects as well, which gave players like him a tough time.

"I fully support what Azeem said and this has been the case with me as well," Rana told ESPNcricinfo.

"I never spoke about it because, as foreigners, we were temporary and somehow I managed to accept the way it is. There was systematic taunting. To us as overseas players from Asia, when you are not able to perform, the home crowd which should be supporting us, instead started hooting and would taunt us with racist slurs like 'p***'.

"If you are performing then you get all the space but, in case I am not taking wickets, the attitude suddenly started to change. They started to give us a tough time, giving me a smaller hotel room and there used to be a clear case of discrimination."

Azeem Rafiq had earlier called out the Yorkshire cricket club for being institutionally racist and not listening to player's grievances in regards to racism. On the back of Rafiq's comments, Yorkshire appointed a sub-committee to investigate the allegations.