 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    VIDEO | Warner survives Jofra Archer threat only to get bamboozled by 'out of syllabus' Joe Root

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Warner was dismissed by Root

    Getty

    VIDEO | Warner survives Jofra Archer threat only to get bamboozled by 'out of syllabus' Joe Root

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:21 PM

    English senior man Joe Root might be struggling to buy runs but boy, he landed a knock out punch to send back David Warner, who was finally looking in some rhythm. Eoin Morgan, who is known for his smart tactics, was at his best in the series decider when he gave the 11th over to Root.

    After turning into a bunny of Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer, David Warner was finally relieved to have survived Archer but then Eoin Morgan, using Chanakya like tactics, brought Joe Root into the attack in the 11th over keeping in mind the psychological warfare between the two experienced cricketers. Just in case, you forgot, bar, punch, makes sense? Come on, it was years earlier, but we can't forget how Warner had punched Root.

    But this time around, it was Joe Root who smashed Warner out of the ground as he sent him back to the hut, striking on just his fifth delivery, finally contributing for the team after having a listless series with the bat. Basically, Warner failed to anticipate the delivery well as it stuck to the pitch and came late, beating the southpaw's outside edge, rattling his stumps to end his stay at the crease. Warner made 24 off 32 and failed yet again to end a horrible tour of the UK.

    It's quite simple for Warner in England, if Broad won't get him, Archer will, and if Archer doesn't, Root will come out of syllabus to haunt him like questions which every student preparing for exams doesn't pay heed to, owing to its irrelevance, only to get stumped later. Life has its tricks.

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down