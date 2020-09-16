VIDEO | Warner survives Jofra Archer threat only to get bamboozled by 'out of syllabus' Joe Root

But this time around, it was Joe Root who smashed Warner out of the ground as he sent him back to the hut, striking on just his fifth delivery, finally contributing for the team after having a listless series with the bat. Basically, Warner failed to anticipate the delivery well as it stuck to the pitch and came late, beating the southpaw's outside edge, rattling his stumps to end his stay at the crease. Warner made 24 off 32 and failed yet again to end a horrible tour of the UK.