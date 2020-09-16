 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Pat Cummins delivering 'off-spin' special to con Jonny Bairstow in broad daylight

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:19 PM

    As much as Pat Cummins has failed to turn heads with his bowling this series, he turned up for the visitors big time when he dismissed a well set Jonny Bairstow with a cunning off-spinner. With Bairstow threatening to take Australia to the cleaners, it came as a huge relief for the visitors.

    Nathan Lyon might not be currently present in the Australian XI in the UK but he will be smiling in some corner after seeing Pat Cummins' perfectly executed off-spin delivery to send back English opener Jonny Bairstow in the series decider between England and Australia. I mean, it's much better to take these things with a giggle or two than feeling threatened as there is nothing which the big quick Pat Cummins can't do. Dare I say, bring back the Pat Cummins for Prime Minister campaign in action. 

    Returning to bowl a fresh spell, Pat Cummins rolled his fingers on the very first delivery of the 41st over, and much to the awe of everyone, the ball spun in sharply and pierced the big gap between the bat and pad to disturb the woodwork of the centurion Jonny Bairstow. 

    Bairstow's reaction said it all as he looked shell-shocked, staring back at Cummins, who had taken the avatar of Nathan Lyon. Perhaps that must have been the picture that the English opener would have envisaged after he got conned for all his money that too in broad daylight by the man, the myth, the legend, PAT CUMMINS. Bairstow made a stunning 112 before getting out.

