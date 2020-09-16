Twitter reacts to Pat Cummins delivering 'off-spin' special to con Jonny Bairstow in broad daylight

Nathan Lyon might not be currently present in the Australian XI in the UK but he will be smiling in some corner after seeing Pat Cummins' perfectly executed off-spin delivery to send back English opener Jonny Bairstow in the series decider between England and Australia. I mean, it's much better to take these things with a giggle or two than feeling threatened as there is nothing which the big quick Pat Cummins can't do. Dare I say, bring back the Pat Cummins for Prime Minister campaign in action.