    Twitter reacts to 'magician' Mitchell Starc's sublime two-in-two start in series decider

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:26 PM

    What an amazing start for Australia! Mitchell Starc bowled a terrific opening over in the final ODI at Manchester as he sent back Jason Roy and Joe Root in the first two balls of the game. Cricket fans on Twitter showered praise on the left-armer for giving a brilliant start to Australia.

    Jason Roy gets a golden duck

    And Joe Root gets a golden duck too!

    Catastrophic start for England

    Great start Starc

    Dream start for Australia

    Jason Roy needs to stop impersonating a cricketer

