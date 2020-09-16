Twitter reacts to 'magician' Mitchell Starc's sublime two-in-two start in series decider
Today at 6:26 PM
What an amazing start for Australia! Mitchell Starc bowled a terrific opening over in the final ODI at Manchester as he sent back Jason Roy and Joe Root in the first two balls of the game. Cricket fans on Twitter showered praise on the left-armer for giving a brilliant start to Australia.
Jason Roy gets a golden duck
September 16, 2020
And Joe Root gets a golden duck too!
A nightmare start.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 16, 2020
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/m1COueGfgA#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/81HGVQH6ig
Catastrophic start for England
Cook and Bell to open in the next England ODI then #ENGvAUS— Being Outside Cricket (@OutsideCricket) September 16, 2020
Great start Starc
Two in two for Starc! 🔥— Noorul Furquan (@FurquanNoorul) September 16, 2020
Root goes lbw, England 0/2!
Two in two for Starc! 🔥
Root goes lbw, England 0/2! #starc#engvausodi #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/GlDCbEeuD8
Dream start for Australia
Mitchell Starc has the wickets of Roy & Root early on. Great start for Australia to this final ODI#ENGvAUS— Football Fragmento (@footyfragmento) September 16, 2020
Jason Roy needs to stop impersonating a cricketer
Jason Roy's ODI scores this summer: 24, 0, 1, 3, 21, 0.— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) September 16, 2020
49 runs in 6 knocks.#ENGvAUS #Cricket
