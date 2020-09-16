Should have won the T20 WC final against India single-handedly, rues Imran Nazir

Former Pakistan opener Imran Nazir has expressed his regret on not being able to close out the 2007 WT20 final against India, which he thinks he should have done. Nazir said that it's a regret that will keep hurting him till the last breath of his life, with Pakistan falling short in the game.

There was a point in time when aggressive Pakistan opener Imran Nazir was going all guns blazing in the final game of the 2007 T20 World Cup against India and looked to make the game one-sided with some exceptional hitting prowess. Chasing 158, the right-hander had made 33 runs off just 14 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes before he was run-out by Robin Uthappa.

The 38-year-old said that failing to win Pakistan the final game will always remain a big regret in his life and admitted with regret that he should have won the game single-handedly for his side, given the form he was in.

“Cricket wise it will remain the biggest regret of my life. It will continue to hurt till my last breath. We had a chance to create history. From a personal point of view, I can say, I should’ve won that match single-handedly for Pakistan like I had done in ISL because when a player starts middling the ball he has the confidence.

“I was playing really well then, unfortunately, got run out and the match slowly slipped away, it still hurts,” Nazir said in a Youtube show called Cricket Baaz With Waheed Khan, reported Hindustan Times.

The dashing batsman revealed that the memory of reaching the finals in an electric atmosphere will always remain a beautiful memory in his life.

“To reach the finals of the first-ever T20 World Cup and then the kind of crowd and atmosphere was there in the finals, these sort of things stay with you always. I knew whoever performs well that day will win. A good professional is someone who performs out of his skin for his country on such a big occasion.

“I had given a good start, had built a solid partnership but what matters, in the end, is how you finish, which we couldn’t. So all of this is part and parcel of the game. It was a great tournament,” Nazir added.

Now 38, Nazir last played an international match for Pakistan in 2012 against Sri Lanka.