IPL 2020 | Ruturaj Gaikwad unavailable for opener; CPL players available for selection, confirms Kasi Viswanathan

Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Ruturaj Gaikwad has completed 14 days of isolation but still continues to be asymptomatic for COVID-19 which rules him out of the opener against Mumbai. On the other hand, CSK’s CEO added that CPL players would be available for selection starting from the first game.

While 23-year-old batsman from Pune, Ruturaj Gaikwad was confirmed as one of the players who tested positive during the initial COVID-19 testing done by the franchise, he completed his 14-day quarantine period earlier this week. However, the right-handed batsman still is waiting for a clearance from the BCCI, which might take up to two days with the Punekar still asymptomatic.

CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that the franchise is still waiting for an update from the board before the final decision. Gaikwad will continue to spend his time in a separate isolation facility, outside the team hotel, as per ESPNCricinfo’s reports.

"We are waiting for BCCI to give us a clearance on Gaikwad. He has to undergo the fitness tests [as well]," Kasi Viswanathan, Super Kings' chief executive officer, told ESPNcricinfo.

On top of that, the franchise still has no clues whether Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran would be allowed to participate in the first week of the tournament, owing to the mandatory six-day quarantine period. As per the reports, IPL have informed the franchises that the English and Australian players would have to fly via chartered flights, reaching Dubai before they can take a decision on their availability.

However, the likes of Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo, and Mitchell Santner would be available for selection from the first week of the tournament, starting with the opening fixture against Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, for Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard would be available for selection against CSK.