IPL 2020 | Jasprit Bumrah is probably world’s best T20 bowler, opines James Pattinson

After being named as a replacement for Lasith Malinga, James Pattinson has opined that Jasprit Bumrah is one of the world’s best T20 bowler, according to the current form with Trent Boult just behind. He also admitted that slower deliveries like cutters might be utilised more by bowlers in UAE.

Just like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians were jolted by the news of their highest wicket-taker Lasith Malinga’s absence due to personal reasons. In the wake of his absence, the franchise opted to replace the Sri Lankan with 30-year-old Australian pacer James Pattinson. Pattinson’s last T20 appearance came in the Big Bash, where he was a threat for the batsman, playing for Brisbane Heat.

However, at Mumbai Indians, the pacer will have the unique opportunity of playing alongside one of the world’s best pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. Talking about it, Pattinson hailed Bumrah as probably the world’s best T20 bowler at the moment, with only Trent Boult behind the pecking order.

"Personally, it's just fantastic to work with some of the best bowlers in the world. Obviously, Bumrah is probably the best T20 bowler in the world. And Boulty (Trent Boult) is up there as well. So, for me it will be a great experience to be around those guys," Pattinson said in a video shared on Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle, reported TOI.

A key reason behind the franchise going with him as a replacement is his experience in the conditions. Pattinson has been involved in quite a few games for Australia in the Middle East, with the pitches on the slower side. Ahead of the tournament, Pattinson stated that the pacers would have to bowl slower deliveries and variations to get the best out of the pitch.

"The wickets are drier and there will be three wickets which will be used throughout the tournament so it will be slower and lower as the tournament goes on. May be the slower ball and stuff like that might come into play a lot more."