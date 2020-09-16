IPL 2020 | Have prepared very well and great things are coming ahead, claims Hardik Pandya

Last year, Hardik underwent back surgery in London in November and returned to cricket in March 2020, participating in the DY Patil T20 tournament. Hardik was even selected for India’s One-Day International series against South Africa, but the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the series to be abandoned after one game, delayed his return.

“The way I’m hitting the ball right now, the shape I’m in, the mental space I’m in, it is just a matter of time that I go and spend some time on the ground and I think things will come out pretty well. No matter how far I go from the game, no matter how long I stay out, when I come back, it has to be worth it. I have prepared very well and I think, great things are coming ahead. IPL is something that I have enjoyed a lot and I would like to make a comeback very strong and I’m just looking forward to it,” Hardik said as quoted by Hindustan Times.