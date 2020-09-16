IPL 2020 | Have prepared very well and great things are coming ahead, claims Hardik Pandya

Today at 5:04 PM
Hardik Pandya has claimed that he has prepared very well for the upcoming season of IPL and things are looking great for him as he is in a great mental and physical space. He added that he has understood that injuries will be part of his cricketing career, which has motivated him to work harder.
Last year, Hardik underwent back surgery in London in November and returned to cricket in March 2020, participating in the DY Patil T20 tournament. Hardik was even selected for India’s One-Day International series against South Africa, but the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the series to be abandoned after one game, delayed his return.
Back from a lengthy layoff due to injury, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya asserted that he is now in good shape physically and mentally, and ready for the Indian Premier League starting September 19.
“The way I’m hitting the ball right now, the shape I’m in, the mental space I’m in, it is just a matter of time that I go and spend some time on the ground and I think things will come out pretty well. No matter how far I go from the game, no matter how long I stay out, when I come back, it has to be worth it. I have prepared very well and I think, great things are coming ahead. IPL is something that I have enjoyed a lot and I would like to make a comeback very strong and I’m just looking forward to it,” Hardik said as quoted by Hindustan Times.
The all-rounder stressed that he has learnt to live with injuries and they provide him with the motivation to perform harder.
“In my life I have realised one thing that injuries would be with me. No one wants to get injured, but I accept the fact that what I do, injuries would be a part of it. Injuries have always kept me going, always kept me motivated. Actually taught me how much I have to put in the hard yards and the hard work has always increased, never decreased,” he said.
Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, UAE on September 19th.
