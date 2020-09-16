IPL 2020 | Don’t give much importance to people’s criticism, states Vijay Shankar

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar, ahead of the 2020 edition of the IPL, has asserted that he sees himself as a good, versatile T20 cricketer and does not pay attention to noise coming from the outside. Shankar has also expressed his eagerness to face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

A versatile batsman, who can bat anywhere in a line-up from 1 to 7, Vijay Shankar’s career, unfortunately, has been defined by one knock: his 19-ball 17 in the Nidahas Trophy final in 2018. However, while the one knock has tarnished Shankar’s reputation, there is more to the right-hander’s career and ability than what meets the eye and his numbers prove the same. The 29-year-old boasts a healthy strike sate in T20I cricket - 138.35 - and in the IPL, too, he has struck his runs at a commendable average of 30.94 and a solid strike rate of 133.89.

Despite his best efforts, however, the all-rounder, who will represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the forthcoming edition of the IPL, has been a soft target for social media trolls and critics but the Tamil Nadu man revealed that he seldom pays attention to outside noise that tries to put him down.

“I think people judge players so quickly. But if you see my stats, if you’ve noticed the matches that I’ve played, I’ve done reasonably well in different orders that I’ve batted. I’ve been always floating up and down and I’ve always tried to give my best. That’s my strength, but whatever people say, I don’t think I should give much importance to that,” Shankar said in a video posted by ESPNCricinfo.

In the video, titled “IPL 10s”, Shankar also answered a host of other questions. The 29-year-old described the 63* against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017 as his best IPL knock and also revealed that he was itching to face his former side, Chennai Super Kings, this season. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, in the video, also further joked that he would love to keep his “Most innings by an Indian batsman in the IPL without a duck” record intact.