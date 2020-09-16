IPL 2020 | Currently wickets in UAE are two-paced; difficult to judge conditions, states Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has stated that the conditions in the UAE are currently two-paced before adding that it would be difficult to assess and judge the pitches before the tournament. However, from the team’s perspective, Iyer added that he has a lot of experienced players to guide him this season.

Since the rebranding of the franchise, Delhi’s fortunes in the IPL has taken a dramatic turn, with the franchise reaching the playoffs in the 2019 season, on level with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in terms of points. One of the key contributors to their success on the field is their skipper and India’s new No.4, Shreyas Iyer. In the 2019 season, the right-hander scored 463 runs, at an average of 30.86, which helped the franchise go on a crazy run, eventually culminating in the eliminator.

However, new season yet the same opportunities and hope for the team and the fans while the conditions have changed. Addressing the conditions, Iyer stated that the wickets in the Middle East are currently two-paced, making it tough to judge on the basis of that. At the same time, the 25-year-old revealed that it’s going to favour the spin bowlers more than the pacers.

“Spinners are going to play a major rule because the wickets are pretty much slow at the start. But you never know, wickets can change any time. Currently, it's a two-paced wicket here. It's really difficult to judge before the tournament,” Iyer told TOI in an exclusive.

Just like all other teams, the Capitals’ too have been having a long go in the nets under the watchful eye of their head coach Ricky Ponting. When asked about how he is going to chop and change his side during the competition, Iyer managed to maintain a poker face while tackling the question.

“It depends on the combination, what form the current player is going through. We are going through some simulations and practice games to get to know who is in the best form and who is really hitting the ball well.”

The franchise has been blessed by the influx of experienced players, with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin joining the outfit ahead of the 2020 season from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively during the off-season trade.

“You know all of them, they are great team guys. They don't complain about anything. They never go against my decisions because they know I am a young captain and also, it's important to support me at the same time. Their experience really matters to me because I can go up to them and ask them for advice and opinion. I don't judge anyone in the team. I talk to seniors or juniors in the same tone. I don't change my tone. My respect is equal for everyone in the team.”