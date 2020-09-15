VIDEO | Hilarious scene ensues in Scottish League as stump stands upright after flying in the air

Scottish Regional Cricket Pro Series kick-started their very own T20 Blitz without any spectators but the teams involved are showing some solid cricket to keep the fans engaged on social media platforms. In the high-scoring game between Caledonian Highlanders and Eastern Knights, there were a lot of moments of sheer ecstasy but nothing probably captured it better than Cameron’s delivery to dismiss Knights’ Heirs.

On the third delivery of the 8th over, Cameron bowled a slow yorker to Heirs against which the Knight was completely dumbfounded. Failing to judge the pace of the ball, he took his bat swing a bit earlier than expected, which resulted in the ball crashing onto the stumps without any fuss.

It was a superb delivery and a wicket that was really needed for Caledonian Highlanders and as they started to celebrate hard, possibly the funniest thing in the game happened. The stump flew in the air and after making four-five rounds like that, it landed on to the slip cordon in an upright manner. No one had touched it by then but the manner in which the incident happened, it made for a great laugh when viewed on Twitter.