Reports | PCB official squashes rumors of Misbah-ul-Haq getting replaced

According to reports, a PCB official has denied the rumors of Misbah-ul-Haq being replaced by Shoaib Akhtar as the chairman of the selection committee after there were a lot of reports indicating the same. He added that PCB are yet to evaluate people, who have occupied key positions.

In the last few days, there have been a lot of speculations around the possible replacement of Pakistan's head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, especially after a private meeting took place between former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, Chairman Ehsan Mani, and CEO Wasim Khan in Islamabad. But they have been quashed by a PCB official, who stated they are not looking to replace Misbah with Akhtar for the position of the chief selector.

"These are just rumours and nothing else. We have no plans of making any changes in the selection committee at this point of time. How could we do that? We have yet make evaluation key posts. We have already made it clear that all the key posts would go under thorough evaluation at the completion of a set period. That revive has yet to be conducted, so there is no reason to make any changes in the committee.

"Shoaib had requested for a meeting as Mani and Wasim were present in his hometown in Islamabad. There was no other reason for that meeting except that the former Test cricketer wanted to meet the PCB top brass," the PCB official said as reported by Times Now.

Shoaib Akhtar had flamed the fire by saying that he is interested to play a major role in Pakistan cricket and there have been discussions going on with the board in regards to that.

"I will not deny it. Yes, I have had some discussions with the board and I am interested in playing a major role in Pakistan cricket. But nothing is decided as yet,” Akhtar had said on his YouTube show Cricket Baaz.

Pakistan had recently toured England where they lost the Test series by 0-1. However, they did level the three-match T20I series 1-1 after winning the third and final T20I. Misbah's tenure has thus far witnessed lots of struggle for the Men in Green and he has faced criticism for both his coaching and selections.