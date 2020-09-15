Michael Holding should do some 'research' before criticizing, fumes Jofra Archer

English pacer Jofra Archer in a no-holds-barred manner has taken jibe at Michael Holding and opined that he should do more research before criticizing players. A while back, Michael Holding had slammed the English and Aussie players for not taking a knee in the ongoing limited-overs series.

Jofra Archer, who impressed one and all with his Man-of-the-Match performance in the second ODI against Australia, has hit back at the former West Indies fast bowler turned cricket pundit, Michael Holding for calling out English and Aussie players for not taking a knee and standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the ongoing white-ball series, which is leveled at 1-1 with a game to go.

The 25-year-old paceman asserted that Holding doesn't have any 'idea' what goes in the backroom and should do better research before criticizing the players.

"We have not forgotten, no one here has forgotten about Black Lives Matter.

"I think it is a bit harsh for Michael Holding to not do some research before criticising. I'm pretty sure he doesn't know what is going on behind the scenes. I don't think he has spoken to (CB chief executive) Tom Harrison. I have spoken to Tom and we have stuff running in the background," Archer was quoted as saying by Sky Sports, reported TOI.

The right-handed fast bowler didn't reveal the things going on in the background but did say that the situation is getting better with time and people can even get 'prosecuted' for racism.

"I think a lot of stuff is being put into place now. People can be prosecuted a bit easier, though I think it may have to go a bit further as some people are still a bit worried of what could happen to them.

"As long as there is social media and the person doesn't have to confront you I think it will still go on. All we can do is try and act accordingly, report it and do what's best."

Archer, who awestruck one and all with his stunners in the second ODI said that not everyone is mentally strong to deal with racism and also went on to share an anecdote on how you just can't please everyone.

"I think I am strong enough to deal with it but what happens when they start targeting someone who is not as mentally strong and it starts affecting them? We have to try and stamp it out as much as possible.

"I saw one lady comment about my chain but chains have nothing to do with cricket and if she knew me she would know I have had my chain since I was 14 or 15. You can't make everyone happy but the majority are happy and that makes me happy," the lanky pacer said.