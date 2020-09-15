IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli should have got more involved with RCB squad, opines Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has opined that if RCB didn’t have squad balance earlier then Virat Kohli should have taken things into his own hands as he has been full-time captain of RCB since 2016. He added that the RCB bowlers would be happy as they won’t have to bear the brunt of Chinnaswamy stadium this time.

India captain Virat Kohli has received numerous praises for leading India to first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018-19 and maintaining a staggering winning percentage across all formats as captain. But in the Indian Premier League, Kohli has not been able to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to a single trophy yet. However, with the tournament shifting to the UAE, RCB may have a chance this year as RCB bowlers will enjoy bowling amid slow and turning conditions offered by the pitches in UAE.

Two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir pointed out that if the RCB squad lacked balance before, then Kohli should have addressed it in the previous seasons.

“The first thing is that Virat Kohli is the one who has been captaining RCB since 2016. So if the balance was not there earlier, then Virat Kohli should have got more involved,” Gambhir said during an interaction on Star Sports as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The former left-handed batsman also reckoned that RCB looks a more batting-heavy unit even after adding the likes of Chris Morris, but added that the bowlers will certainly enjoy bowling in UAE pitches as compared to the small Chinnaswamy stadium.

“I still feel that RCB look a little batting-heavy. But one thing that you will see a little different is that the bowlers will be happy because they will not have to play 7 matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. You will be playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi which probably have bigger grounds, wickets are not as flat as Chinnaswamy. It is always difficult to judge the bowlers from Chinnaswamy’s point of view.

“India’s smallest ground and the flattest wicket is in Chinnaswamy, so bowlers will be happier and you might see a better performance from bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini,” Gambhir said.