IPL 2020 | Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to test positive after fresh round of testing

After Suresh Raina pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2020, all eyes were on Ruturaj Gaikwad to take the No.3 spot in the CSK line-up and he seemed poised for that. But in bad news for CSK, Gaikwad failed to come out negative in the latest round of testing even though all other 12 staff, including Deepak Chahar, returned negative and joined the bubble already. However, he has remained asymptomatic from the beginning.