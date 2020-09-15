IPL 2020 | Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to test positive after fresh round of testing

Today at 3:03 PM
Chennai Super Kings continue to miss Ruturaj Gaikwad in the nets sessions after the Maharashtra batsman failed to return a negative test in the latest testing round. The MS Dhoni-led side are preparing to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first match on September 19.
After Suresh Raina pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2020, all eyes were on Ruturaj Gaikwad to take the No.3 spot in the CSK line-up and he seemed poised for that. But in bad news for CSK, Gaikwad failed to come out negative in the latest round of testing even though all other 12 staff, including Deepak Chahar, returned negative and joined the bubble already. However, he has remained asymptomatic from the beginning.
Even though both Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have pulled out of the league, citing “personal reasons”, the franchise hasn’t announced any replacement for the same. Now that Gaikwad is not in the mix, Ambati Rayudu is all set to bat at No.3. CSK, who started training on September 4, has been practising in full steam as they prepare to take on Mumbai Indians on September 19.
"The rest of the team looks in good nick and we should be up for the challenge," a source told Times of India.
Meanwhile, it has also emerged that BCCI medical officer Nitin Patel continues to stay in quarantine and hasn't tested negative yet.
