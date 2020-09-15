IPL 2020 | Playing IPL on the backdrop of COVID-19 is challenging, insists Kuldeep Yadav

KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav has stated that it is going to be very challenging to play IPL amid a global pandemic. He also emphasized the need to follow the protocols laid down by the government as even one mistake can wreak havoc in the tournament besides disturbing the team environment.

IPL 2020 will kick-start from September 19 at a time when the world is going through a global pandemic in the form of novel Coronavirus. KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said that it will be challenging to play IPL with Covid-19 around and asserted it will be significant to follow all the protocols as laid down by the government as even one person's mistake can negatively impact the staging of the lucrative league in the UAE.

"Just because of one player's mistake the whole IPL can be impacted or if any player of any franchise ends up testing positive for COVID-19, the mood of the team can be affected so it's important to follow the guidelines," Kuldeep Yadav told ANI, reported TOI.

He also said that as UAE will be hosting IPL, which is known for helping spinners, it will put a lot of pressure on the slower bowlers to perform well, but the wrist-spinner wants to stay focused. The 25-year-old added that as his team possesses good balance, they can win the 2020 IPL.

"Experience always helps, pitches in UAE would offer assistance to spinners and if you have played here before then that would be an advantage for you. I feel that the conditions will be in favour of spinners but at the same time pressure will also be there because expectations will be high and people will want to see spinners doing well so I am trying to be focused and do well," Kuldeep said.

"Our team has a good combination but at the same time, you can't really say that we are best because in IPL all teams are strong. The kind of combination we have and we also got the time of 25 days to prepare and as a result, we got a chance to gel with each other and I feel that if we play with the proper combination we can win the title."