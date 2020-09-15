IPL 2020 | More Indian coaches should coach the IPL teams, reckons Dilip Vengsarkar

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has reckoned that more Indian coaches should be coaching IPL teams as they have been doing well for their respective state teams. Anil Kumble felt that it is ironic IPL has only one Indian head coach and hoped that more franchises would opt for Indian coaches.

Former India captain, batsman, and former chairman of selectors, Dilip Vengsarkar has been around the BCCI set up in different capacities over the years. He is known to have strong opinions and straight forward replies to matters relating to cricket. With the Indian Premier League all set to begin from September 19, Vengsarkar felt that more IPL franchises should go for Indian coaches rather than opting for foreign stars as the domestic coaches have proved their worth by doing exceedingly well for their respective states.

“I believe more Indian coaches should coach the IPL teams simply because they have the experience; they have also been coaching the states exceedingly well. Besides, how many Indian coaches are coaching teams in other countries’ league like Australia’s Big Bash, etc.? We find none. So why should we hire foreign coaches? I feel our coaches are equally good and some of them are even better. It’s time we give more opportunity to Indian coaches, I am sure they will do exceedingly well. Hopefully, IPL teams will have more Indian coaches than foreign coaches,” Vengsarkar said as quoted by Gulf news.

Currently, Kings XI Punjab is the only team that has an Indian as its head coach, with Anil Kumble at the helm. Prior to Kumble, only three Indians have coached in IPL, namely, Lalchand Rajput (MI), Robin Singh (SRH), and Venkatesh Prasad (RCB). Echoing the same emotions as that of Vengsarkar, Kumble pointed out the irony and hoped that more franchises would opt for Indian coaches in the future.

“I can’t answer that question (why other teams don’t have Indian head coaches). I don’t think it gives a true reflection of the quality or the availability of the Indian resources. It’s bit of an irony right? It’s the Indian Premier League and then you have only one Indian as the head coach. I am hopeful that there will be more Indian coaches in the mix,” Kumble added.