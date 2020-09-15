IPL 2020 | Lied to Pat Cummins about ‘pretty bad’ UAE weather, reveals Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has revealed that he lied to Pat Cummins about the weather of UAE, telling him that the weather is not hot when in reality it’s ‘pretty bad’. He added that he will miss the buzz of matches in Eden Gardens but is looking forward to the challenges of playing in UAE.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to take place in the UAE from September 19, and with a change in location, the teams are facing a new set of challenges. Apart from the bio-secure protocols that all the members of all the eight franchises are required to follow strictly, the players are also having to deal with the hot and humid conditions in the country.

The Kolkata Knight Riders team have been training at the nets for the past couple of weeks despite the tough weather conditions. One key player of the franchise who is yet to join the team is Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who is currently playing the limited-overs series against England. Cummins is expected to join the KKR team by the end of the week but another KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson revealed that the Aussie speedster tried to find out about the weather conditions from him via a text message.

However, Lockie Ferguson lied to him about the conditions and told him that it is not hot in the UAE. Ferguson added that he will miss the electric atmosphere of Eden Gardens but is looking forward to playing in the challenging conditions.

“Pat Cummins texted me the other day asking ‘how is the heat,’ and I lied to him saying it’s not too bad. Well, let him come and check it out - it’s pretty bad, isn’t it! (laughters),” the bowler said.

“Yeah, very excited. I’ve played here a couple of times (for New Zealand). I’ll surely miss the buzz at Eden Gardens and around India, but I’m looking forward to the challenges of playing in the UAE as well.”

The KKR fans will certainly hope that Cummins gets adjusted to the hot conditions in the UAE quickly after he arrives as he is expected to be a key player for the franchise this season. Ferguson also went on to praise Cummins and said that he is looking forward to bowl alongside him.

“Yeah, pace-offs we are surely going to have with each other. I don’t know if you are aware of this fast bowling club. We are always nice to the guy who can bowl at 150kmph! (Laughter). Look, Pat is an exceptional bowler, there is no secret about that. He is either the bowler or player of the year internationally almost every year. He seems to be getting better and better and he is still so young. He is a lovely guy and I am thoroughly looking forward to rubbing shoulders with him,” Ferguson added.