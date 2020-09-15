IPL 2020 | KL Rahul is extremely talented, we see a 'leadership spark' in him, says KXIP CEO

"It is not about breaking the bank. The analytics team had figured out that they want him, and charted a plan. They also budgeted for him, although I am unsure about the specific price they had decided. Then, during the auction, you know how things are; we have to take decisions instantly. Maxwell has been a part of the system, he knows exactly how things function here. We don’t have any expectations as such. You can’t tell a cricketer that these are my expectations. We expect him to be in his usual form. If we look back, Dubai has been his happy hunting ground. He seems to be in good nick. The only thing that can be assured is that he is at home here in Kings XI."