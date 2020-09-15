Former India pacer Sadashiv Patil dies, aged 86

On Tuesday, former India Test cricketer cum former Maharashtra skipper Sadashiv Patil passed away at his residence in Kolhapur in Maharashtra. Patil had made his debut at the Brabourne Stadium against the visiting New Zealand side and that remained his only match for the national team.

Making his debut alongside Nari Contractor and Vijay Mehra, Patil returned figures of 2 for 51 in the Test, dismissing Kiwi legend John Reid in both innings of the match. However, he never played another Test for India, even though India won that Test by an innings and 27 runs.

“The BCCI mourns the death of Shri Sadashiv Patil, a former cricketer from Maharashtra. The 86-year-old passed away on Tuesday. Patil represented India in one Test and played 36 first-class matches over 11 seasons,” BCCI wrote in its tribute on its official website.

As per the record published on the BCCI.tv, Patil had made an instant impact on his first-class debut for Maharashtra in the 1952-53 season as well as he bowled unchanged to bundle the domestic champions for 112 after Maharashtra were bowled out for a 167. His three wickets for 68 in the second innings helped Maharashtra secured a 19-run win.

In his career, Patil picked up 83 first-class wickets at 30.66 which was embellished with three five-wicket hauls.