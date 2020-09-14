Virat Kohli is a great player but I am not worried about him, insists Kesrick Williams

West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams has insisted that although Virat Kohli is a great player, it is not tough to bowl at him and he is not worried about the Indian skipper. He added that he is looking forward to the next encounter with Kohli and assured that he will take his wicket again.

The animated player of West Indies, Kesrick Williams has had a couple of interesting encounters with India captain Virat Kohli. In 2017, Williams dismissed Kohli and followed it with his trademark ‘notebook celebration’. Kohli did not forget it and during a T20I against West Indies at home last year, the batsman took Williams on, and after launching him for a six, got back at the fast bowler by pulling off a notebook celebration of his own.

With Williams going unsold in the IPL auction, the duo will have to wait to face each other again. Williams stated that he is looking forward to the rivalry and he will knock out Kohli again, whenever he gets a chance to bowl at him.

“Tough to bowl to Kohli? No, it’s not. When he gets going, he’s a talented player. He’s a great player but I am not worried about Kohli. I don’t go to bed at night and am like ‘ohhh it’s Kohli’! No,” Williams told Firstpost in an interview.

“Definitely, I am looking forward to it. I know whenever he sees me, he’s going to be pumped and be like ‘Yo, I am going to beat him’. But mate, at the end of the day, cricket is cricket. It takes one ball to get him out. And I will get that one ball again.”

Williams assured that if he gets the wicket of Kohli, whenever they face again, he will come up with a new celebration. He added that he loves having a contest with Kohli and that brings out the best in him.

“You better count on that. I like playing against Kohli, he is a very aggressive guy. And I love playing against aggressive guys because it brings out the best in me. As I said, that guy is a talented player. I know when he sees me again, whenever, if I ever play against India, it’s going to bring out the best in him and the best in me,” Williams said.