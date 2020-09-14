 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'evergreen' Jonty Rhodes taking trademark full-stretched blinder at 51 years of age

    Jonny Rhodes stunning catch during practice session

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:33 PM

    A vast majority would kill to just stay healthy at 51 years of age, but Jonty Rhodes is no normal human. The fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab, Rhodes, fit as ever at 51, showed his younger proteges how it needs to be done by taking an evergreen, full-stretched, single-handed blinder in training.

    YYYYYESSSSSSSS!! He did it.

    Once a Legend always a Legend.

    Same question goes!! Is it a bird or plane??

    Recently!! ;)

    Absolute beaut from Jonty!! We loved it..🔥

    Real GOAT.

    Maybe 15-20 years approx..!

    What a sight to watch!

    If you ask this even after watching this catch.. then you're joking I guess! :P

    Can still rope him into playing XI. What say??

