Twitter reacts to 'evergreen' Jonty Rhodes taking trademark full-stretched blinder at 51 years of age

A vast majority would kill to just stay healthy at 51 years of age, but Jonty Rhodes is no normal human. The fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab, Rhodes, fit as ever at 51, showed his younger proteges how it needs to be done by taking an evergreen, full-stretched, single-handed blinder in training.
YYYYYESSSSSSSS!! He did it.
Did you ‘catch’ that? 😮#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL @JontyRhodes8 pic.twitter.com/VmrCnQtgBZ— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 14, 2020
Once a Legend always a Legend.
Nothing goes past the real OG 😎— PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) September 14, 2020
Same question goes!! Is it a bird or plane??
Is it a bird? pic.twitter.com/DfSEDLsl9T— Yogeesh Siddappa (@yogeesh_reddy) September 14, 2020
Recently!! ;)
When did he take all his talents to Punjab. I thought he worked for MI.— Raju Vamsi (@RajuVamsi4) September 14, 2020
Absolute beaut from Jonty!! We loved it..🔥
Whatttaaa wow.... Young man Jonty❤️🔥🔥— RishiVardhan (@RishivardhanK) September 14, 2020
Real GOAT.
🔥😎...GOAT❤️ pic.twitter.com/WADr8WLDP1— Gopikrishnan Sivakumar😎🔥 (@iamGk) September 14, 2020
Maybe 15-20 years approx..!
Guy is what years old ? 🤨🤯— Afsal Salahudeen (@emamor_7) September 14, 2020
What a sight to watch!
The Man. The Myth. The Legend.❤️🔥— Yashesh Vijay Rajyaguru (@yasheshr88) September 14, 2020
If you ask this even after watching this catch.. then you're joking I guess! :P
Are you really at 51 or joking— Hemant Kumawat 🇮🇳 (@Hemant1225) September 14, 2020
Can still rope him into playing XI. What say??
Johnty Fielding 👏👏👏— KaviMani (@KaviMani466) September 14, 2020
