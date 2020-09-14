Ranji Trophy 2020-21 | Will consider Sreesanth if he proves fitness and form, admits Tinu Yohannan

Kerala’s coach Tinu Yohannan has admitted that the management will consider selecting Sreesanth if he passes the necessary fitness tests alongside proving his form. Furthermore, he also confirmed that the doors are wide well open for Sreesanth to make a comeback in state cricket.

Sreesanth’s cricketing career has been the epitome of topsy-turvy, as at times he turned out to be the best Indian bowler away from home and at the other, he ended up missing seven years of the game as a repercussion of his actions in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. But, after BCCI ombudsman Justice (retd) DK Jain had reduced his life-sentence to seven years, the right-arm pacer became eligible for selection, starting this month.

However, with the immediate future of this year’s domestic competitions still largely unknown, it has pushed all the state camps to a later date. Despite that, Kerala’s head coach Tinu Yohannan has confirmed that the management will consider Sreesanth as an option to be picked in the squad if he passes all the necessary fitness and form tests. The pacer last played in a competition in 2013, after which he was banned from any form of cricket.

"Sreesanth has shown the keenness to play by training hard and keeping himself fit. We've been in touch [with him]. We will consider him, but it will depend on his form and fitness. But the door is open," Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan told ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier in the week, after his ban was lifted, the pacer stated that he still has five to seven years of cricket left in his body. Despite being 37-years-old, the pacer has a genuine chance of making it back into the mix on the back of a series of good performances.

“I’m completely free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most. Will give my very best to every ball I ball even it’s just practice. Just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I’ve got nd I will give the very best to any team I play,” he tweeted.

I’m completely free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most.will give my very best to every ball I ball even it’s just practice.just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I’ve got nd I will give the very best to any team I play — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) September 10, 2020