IPL 2020 | Watching Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers bat will be exciting, opines Adam Zampa

Roped in as a replacement for Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa has opined that it would be exciting to watch Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers bat from close quarters in RCB’s nets. From a bowling perspective, Zampa stated that he would love to learn a bit more from Yuzvendra Chahal during IPL 2020.

After Kane Richardson opted out of the 2020 edition of IPL, RCB roped in Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa as his replacement. While the franchise already has a leg-spinner in the form of Yuzvendra Chahal, the addition of another leg-spinner was quite baffling. Yet, with Zampa’s current form, where he has picked up seven wickets from the first two ODIs against England, the management would be quite happy and confident about his progress.

Similarly, the leg-spinner too was excited in being part of the IPL for the second time, after his stint with the Rising Pune Supergiant, where he was named the Man of the match once. In a video interview with ESPNCricinfo, the leggie admitted that he is quite excited to watch Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers bat in the nets.

“Chahal’s going to be good to work with. We have similar trades but we can also learn a bit of something from each other as well. Then there are the obvious ones - players like Virat and AB de Villiers. Just by watching them, the way they train and go about it, watching them bat, it’s pretty exciting,” Zampa said in a video on ESPNcricinfo.

The 28-year-old spinner also stated that it is quite an opportunity for him to play in the IPL, alongside Indian leg-spinner Chahal. Recently, the Australian leggie has been bowling in a revamped role, where he bowls during the death overs for Aaron Finch’s side. Zampa admitted that he would quite happy to pick up a similar role in the Red and Gold jersey.

"I’ve got a really good opportunity coming up to the IPL where hopefully I can bowl with Chahal at RCB. I might get the opportunity to bowl those later overs, in case the team might be struggling for example,” Zampa added.