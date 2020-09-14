IPL 2020 | No rift or anything between Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell, insists David Hussey

David Hussey has insisted that there is no rift between Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell, squashing the rumour that has been afloat for a year now. He added that Karthik is a straightforward captain and has lots of love for the game which can be high maintenance at times but nothing with malice.

The rumours of a rift between the two players started last year after Andre Russell, at a press conference, questioned some of the decisions made by the team. Earlier this month, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League between 2015-2016, reignited the topic by stating that the relationship between Andre Russell and KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik could hurt the franchise in IPL 2020.

While Karthik, in a previous interview this year, has stressed that the two players had a discussion over the same and have sorted things out, there still seems to be some concerns among fans and followers regarding any possible rift in the KKR camp. Former Australia batsman David Hussey, who joined KKR as a mentor this year, denied all the rumours. He added that Karthik is a straightforward player, however, sometimes he can get high maintenance but it does not have any malice in it.

“There is no rift or anything there. Actually, I think there is a bit of bromance there and they are pretty close which is fantastic for the group,” Hussey said in an interview to Indian Express.

“Karthik is a straightforward person who backs his teammates to get the job done. It’s a good sign of leadership. He is high maintenance at times because he loves the game of cricket. There is no malice… he only cares about winning the game.”

Hussey also added that Karthik will enjoy a great partnership with Eoin Morgan on the field and suggested that Morgan could help bowlers in crucial situations as Karthik will be behind the stumps.

“Morgan is a classy-middle order player. Along with DK, I am sure it will be a fantastic partnership on the field. DK from behind the stumps and Morgan can be sort of the vice-captain and help the bowlers out in certain situations. He will fit in perfectly,” Hussey said.