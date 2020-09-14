IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians bowlers have the skill to outperform any opposition, claims Trent Boult

Trent Boult, who was traded from Delhi ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, believes that the exquisite bowlers in his side have the skill to outperform every other team in the competition. Already boasting Bumrah, Mumbai, this season, added pacers Boult, Kulkarni and Coulter-Nile to their ranks.

The IPL is largely seen as a competition where the best bowling unit triumphs thus it’s unsurprising that it’s Mumbai Indians who are the most successful side in the competition’s history. Despite losing out on their greatest of all time, Lasith Malinga, the side, this season, will still feature a plethora of world-class bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar and the latest addition, Trent Boult.

Boult, who was traded from Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction, thanks to the variety he provides, will be a key part of MI’s campaign in IPL 2020 but despite acknowledging the difficulty of the conditions that will be on offer, the 31-year-old asserted that his new franchise have at their disposal the tools to dismantle any opposition.

“I’ve played a little bit of cricket here and I’m aware that the conditions can change quite drastically depending on the time of the time of the year etc. But I’m hoping for good wickets and if good wickets are on the table, then it’s about being clear with what we are trying to do as a bowling team. And if we put the ball where we want to, then I think we got the skills to outperform any opposition,” Boult said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on its official Twitter handle.

“I’m very excited to be part of that bowling pack. There is a lot of experience there, there is a lot of diversity I suppose and there is a group of players who have performed around the world. I am sure we will back each other to do the job. It’s a big strength of the MI family I think.”

The IPL is no alien territory for Boult, who has previously represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals but the Kiwi pacer expressed his delight in being a part of the Mumbai Indians side which, according to him, intimidated him whenever he came up against them.

“Obviously, played for a couple of other franchises, but I’m very excited to be part of this Mumbai family. Speaking from experience, I have played against Mumbai a few times and that intimidation and that big challenge you will face when you come against this side has always been very intimidating. So, it’s going to be nice to be on the other end of it and be a part of such a cool group,” said Boult.

Having not played cricket since March, and having spent his time in New Zealand in lockdown, the 31-year-old revealed that he found adjusting to the hot conditions of UAE as the biggest challenge, at least thus far.

“The biggest challenge so far has been trying to prepare to come to 45 degrees in the middle of the desert. I come from a very small country New Zealand which is about 7 or 8 degrees at the moment in the middle of winter.”