IPL 2020 | Kohli needs to persist with players like MS Dhoni does, reckons Gautam Gambhir

Cricketer turned analyst Gautam Gambhir has opined that RCB captain Virat Kohli needs to persist with his players in the IPL like CSK captain MS Dhoni does. He also added that RCB are a batting heavy side and lack balance, which creates doubts in picking the playing XI ahead of the 2020 IPL.

The fact that RCB haven't won IPL yet tells a story that they have lacked proper team balance all the while despite boasting some big names like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Mitchell Starc over the years. Two-time IPL winner, Gautam Gambhir reckons that RCB always have doubts when it comes to picking their XI because of the apparent lack of balance in the side and it hinders them from knowing their best team throughout the tournament.

“What Virat Kohli has said, when you are happy with your squad as a captain, you would have already planned which playing XI you want to play. If you are satisfied, then the calmness also comes along. Because there are times that you do not come to know your best XI in the entire tournament and that is why you make a lot of changes,” Gambhir said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected show, reported Hindustan Times.

In lead up to the 13th edition of the IPL, RCB skipper Kohli has been saying that the present team has a good balance and the squad is the best since 2016 when they reached the IPL finale. Gambhir still feels RCB are a batting heavy side but the bowlers will be relieved playing in the UAE. He also revealed the difference between captaincy of Kohli and Dhoni and wants Kohli to back his players more than he usually does.

“I still feel that RCB look a little batting-heavy. But one thing that you will see a little different is that the bowlers will be happy because they will not have to play 7 matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“The biggest difference between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni is that MS Dhoni persists with his players for 6-7 matches. If you see RCB’s trend, they make changes very quickly because they have a doubt that their playing XI does not have a proper balance.

“So I would want to see from RCB that even if the start is not good, they should persist with their playing XI and give them 6-7 matches. Because then only the players will give you performances and not if you give one or two matches. So if Virat Kohli has calmness in his mind that this is the most balanced squad, the important thing will be how they perform and how much he persists with these players.”

Virat Kohli-led RCB will clash in their first game of IPL 2020 with Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium.