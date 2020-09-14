IPL 2020 | Ishant Sharma is natural leader, wants to talk cricket all the time, quips Ryan Harris

From being on-field rivals to sharing the relationship of a coach and a player, Ryan Harris and Ishant Sharma have come a long way. Just days before the 2020 IPL season, the former Aussie pacer was roped in by DC's head coach and his countryman, Ricky Ponting at the eleventh hour. Harris is rejoicing his time with the Delhi Capitals, more so, with India's leading Test bowler, Ishant Sharma as they both have a lot of mutual admiration for each other.

"I have spoken more to Ishant probably about that than the other Indian guys. There are guys who can understand English really well and some can't. Most of the guys here are pretty good but there's still one or two who sometimes might not quite get it across. So I've spoken to Ishant, for instance, to make sure that he can (translate) and he's doing it beautifully. I know Ishant and have met him a few times. He's someone I really trust and admire, not just for the way he plays cricket but also as a person. So I'm making sure that if I talk to one of the younger guys, he (Ishant) is around so that the player knows what I'm saying and he can relate to that as well to make sure that we are on the same page," Harris said in an interview with Timesofindia.com.