IPL 2020 | Determined to be the best version of myself, insists KL Rahul

KL Rahul has insisted that he is determined to be the best version of himself, physically and mentally both, no matter what the conditions. Rahul added that there are difficulties and hurdles in everyone’s life but the main differentiating factor between people is their reaction to the situation.
KL Rahul had a majestic start to his career, scoring a century in his second Test match in 2014. He also became the first Indian to score an ODI century on debut in 2016 and capped it off with his first T20I century later that year. With his T20I ton, he broke the record for the fastest centuries in all three formats of the game, having done so in just 20 innings.
However, a small blimp in his career arose in January 2019 when he was temporarily dropped from the Indian team, after a string of unsuccessful innings. Shutting out all the unnecessary voices, Rahul decided to focus his energy on training and perfecting his technique. After a short exile from the Indian cricket team, Rahul came back more determined than ever to prove his quality. And the results were there to see as his return to the cricket team saw excellent performances and many positive comments from cricketing legends on his batting technique.
"No matter what I am doing. I have always been determined to be the best version of myself, physically and mentally,” Rahul tweeted.
"Shut out the noise. Doubts? Question marks? We all face them, and I am no different. But what matters is how we react to them."
Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League commencing from September 19. Punjab will take on Delhi Capitals in their first match of the tournament on September 20.
