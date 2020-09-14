IPL 2020 | Determined to be the best version of myself, insists KL Rahul

However, a small blimp in his career arose in January 2019 when he was temporarily dropped from the Indian team, after a string of unsuccessful innings. Shutting out all the unnecessary voices, Rahul decided to focus his energy on training and perfecting his technique. After a short exile from the Indian cricket team, Rahul came back more determined than ever to prove his quality. And the results were there to see as his return to the cricket team saw excellent performances and many positive comments from cricketing legends on his batting technique.