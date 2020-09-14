IPL 2020 | Credit needs to go to Virat Kohli for hard-working team environment, claims AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has claimed that all the players of RCB have been following a good work ethic and credit needs to go Virat Kohli for leading the team from the front. He added that BCCI has done a remarkable job in getting IPL going and he is looking forward to spending time with his teammates.

Virat Kohli has physically transformed himself from a chubby youngster to a professional athlete like body through sheer dedication towards his craft. Along with himself, he has transformed the Indian team as well, making it one of the fittest sides in the world. This was only possible because of the Indian skipper as he pushed the players to reach their potential with him showing them the way.

On similar lines, Royal Challengers Bangalore star batsman AB de Villiers praised captain Virat Kohli stating that the skipper has been an example for everyone to follow, translating into the hard-working environment of the team. He also praised BCCI for conducting IPL in these difficult situations and added that he is looking forward to his time on the field.

“We have worked so hard, we have a good work ethic, it really feels like everyone has bought into this hard-working environment. The credit needs to go to Virat, he sets the example and leads from the front. It is pretty easy to follow when you have a captain who is always leading from the front,” de Villiers said on ‘RCB Bold Diaries’ uploaded on the franchise’ official Youtube channel.

“I think the clarity about the IPL happening came one month back, more or less. BCCI has done a remarkable job in getting the IPL going, we are very excited to play the tournament. I am feeling better than ever so I am looking to be out there with the boys.”

Given that cricket was stopped for a few months due to the pandemic, there was uncertainty surrounding forms of players as they had not practiced in a while. De Villiers pointed out that he has experienced long breaks due to injuries before throughout his career and believed that he can find back his groove in no time.

“I know the feeling of coming back from a big break. It’s amazing how you can get back into the groove, nothing guarantees performance, but that’s the beauty of sport, you never know what to expect,” de Villiers added.