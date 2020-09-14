I could be in India for a mentorship or a consultant role next year, reveals Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy, who led St Lucia Zouks to CPL final this year, has revealed that he is looking forward to a mentorship or a consultant role with Kings XI Punjab next year. Sammy has further added that India is very passionate cricket-loving nation and he would love to play once again in India too.

One of the modern-day Windies stalwarts, Darren Sammy had a great time in India, especially when he turned up for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, in which he also assumed leadership roles for a brief while. Post-2016, the year in which he led Windies to the World T20 title at the Eden Gardens, he never turned up for a game in India but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

After leading St Lucia Zouks to the final of the Caribbean Premier League, he has ignited hopes of a comeback given the fact that the franchise is owned by the same set of owners who own Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. Sammy revealed that he is looking at the possibility of mentorship or a consultant role with the same franchise next year.

“To be honest, I have had great memories playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, who are now the owners of St Lucia Zouks. If an opportunity arises, I will play in India again as that is the place where I played my last international match in 2016 [T20 World Cup final in Kolkata in 2016],” Sammy told Sportstar.

“Cricket is like a religion there and every player enjoys performing in front of passionate fans. If I get a chance, I will, more now for my partnership with Kings XI. To see where my career is heading, probably next year I could be in India for a mentorship or a consultant role. India is a place where I have enjoyed touring.”

Speaking of his best memories in the Indian Premier League, Sammy revealed that his maiden fifty against Rajasthan Royals in 2015 and the match when he hit two consecutive sixes to help Sunrisers Hyderabad to the play-offs in 2013 stands out.

“My first fifty, against Rajasthan Royals. I also remember a game against the Kolkata Knight Riders when Sunil Narine bowled a maiden over to me and in the next over I hit a left-arm spinner for two sixes to win that game and help us qualify for the playoffs. It was our debut season as Sunrisers Hyderabad.”