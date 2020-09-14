DDCA reinstate Badar Durrez Ahmed as Ombudsman after ousting Deepak Verma

DDCA have reinstated former Ombudsman Justice Badar Ahmed during its Apex Council meeting, removing justice Deepak Verma. As a matter of fact, Verma is also the Ombudsman of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and one person can't hold the same post in two different units.

Delhi and District Cricket Association have run into several problems, relating to appointments and ousting yet when Deepak Verma was appointed as the Ombudsman, it was welcomed unanimously. However, a few months into the job, he found more than a few haters, with the Apex Council removing him from the role after multiple decisions against their liking.

"The decision (to replace Ombudsman) was unanimous. All his decisions were arbitrary without any consultation with the Apex Council. There were legal fees running into crores and support staff weren't being paid," a member of the Apex Council told PTI.

The official reason given is Justice Verma is also the Ombudsman of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Apex Council felt that the one person can't hold the same post in two different state units.

In the virtual meeting, all 11 Council members, including three government nominees, "unanimously decided" to reinstate Justice Ahmed as Ombudsman, who has also given his consent and the decision will be ratified in the next AGM.

"We have appointed Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed. He has given his consent. The decision will be ratified at the next AGM."

In a different appointment, Saurabh Chaddha was appointed legal counsel of the DDCA but all these appointments can not last not more than a month as DDCA needs to hold elections by October 30.