VIDEO | Jofra Archer's 'snorter' sends Marcus Stoinis back shell-shocked

Jofra 'Madman' Archer was at it again in the second ODI against Australia when he bowled a jaw-dropping delivery to school Marcus Stoinis after David Warner, to help his side get the second breakthrough. After his Test slump, the fast bowler has bowled like a dream in the ongoing ODI series.

Jofra Archer continues rising up the ladder in white-ball cricket with every passing game. Chasing a modest total of 232 runs with the series on the line, England last lost a bilateral ODI series in 2015 at home, Archer's legs were pumping, his heart was racing, and the adrenaline rush was on the surge as he delivered a ripper to sent back Marcus Stoinis in the eight over of the second innings. As if making David Warner go 'Oh Jesus' and then castling the southpaw in the first ODI with an absolute peach wasn't enough, Jofra again delivered a special to leave Stoinis shell-shocked. He is just a gift to the cricket world that keeps giving.

Archer is a complete package and has everything upon his sleeve, the raw pace, the consistency, the cutters, seam movement, slight swing, the yorkers, a menacing bouncer and above all, the heart of a lion to keep thrilling everyone with his magical repertoire. With a short-leg in place, Jofra made no bones about what his next delivery was going to be against Stoinis, who was batting on nine, facing the penultimate delivery of the eight over.

It was like a straight challenge. I am going to bowl a bouncer, do whatever the heck you can. As he approached the batsman, he shuffled across the stumps, but Archer banged in a 90 mph delivery, despite knowing what's coming Stoinis got all messed up, he fended the ball, the ball hit the shoulder of the bat and it went up in the air, with Buttler pocketing a dolly.

Uff! The raw pace, the dead accuracy, the impeccable line and length, forget Stoinis, this delivery by Archer can make even the best in the business dance to his tunes. Stoinis was dismissed for nine, Archer took his second and life returned back to normalcy after it peaked like nothing else in the game yet.

Watch the video here: