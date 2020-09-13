 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli leading 'Gully Cricket' reaction in RCB's yoker challenge

    RCB did a fun Yorker challenge

    Virat Kohli | Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:40 PM

    RCB bowling coach Adam Griffith came up with a fun yorker challenge in order to assess the precision of his bowlers. Being a specialist batsman, the RCB skipper Virat Kohli obviously didn't take part in the challenge but was there to motivate the bowlers. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same.

    Yorker drill for RCB. Celebration drill for Kohli

    Did Siraj win that challenge?

    Kohli's reaction🔥

