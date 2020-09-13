Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli leading 'Gully Cricket' reaction in RCB's yoker challenge

Today at 12:40 PM
RCB bowling coach Adam Griffith came up with a fun yorker challenge in order to assess the precision of his bowlers. Being a specialist batsman, the RCB skipper Virat Kohli obviously didn't take part in the challenge but was there to motivate the bowlers. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same.
Yorker drill for RCB. Celebration drill for Kohli
Our bowling coach, Adam Griffith, comes up with a fun and challenging competition to help our bowlers fire in those yorkers.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 13, 2020
Safe to say all our bowlers are sharpshooters! 🎯 😉#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/Nkjv97aQZc
When you're having fun, each moment becomes magical @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/Ks2S5inUix— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2020
Virat Kohli Celebrating but given no ball, I have seen this somewhere else too! 😭😭 https://t.co/wgllp49KEn pic.twitter.com/RtEx6YFdCK— Harsh (@Leeds_174) September 13, 2020
Did Siraj win that challenge?
Happiness is watching him very happy ❤️😍 #RCB— Tamil RCBians 🚩 (@tamilRcbians) September 13, 2020
Mohammad Siraj who got the most points in Yorker #Challenge🔥#PlayBold #TeamRCB pic.twitter.com/GPuKWHYSUb
Kohli's reaction🔥
Look at Virat's smile when he sees Siraj finally nailed a perfect Yorker.— Eldo Jacob (@eldoj28) September 13, 2020
Never seen Virat this much happy😂😂 #EeSalaCupNamade #RCB #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/qEe3qtZYxP
Looked that Virat Kohli excitements on Nets practice sessions. Bowlers bowled Yorker compitition in the Nets and Virat Kohli and Whole Appreciating this. I can't believe it, looked that Virat Kohli energy and excitement and Happiness in The Nets.!! @imVkohli #RCB pic.twitter.com/TAt6ckX8ba— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 13, 2020
