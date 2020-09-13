Twitter reacts to Joe Root's 'Test masterclass' before Zampa puts him out of trouble
Yesterday at 8:42 PM
English Test skipper Joe Root found it hard to get going in the do-or-die second ODI against Australia before Adam Zampa saved him from further embarrassment in the middle as he sent him back to the hut. Root is having a torrid time in ODIs this year and continued his travails in Manchester.
The World-Cup winners England don't want to leave any stone unturned as they have already started their preparations for the 2023 World Cup that will be played in India. In a bid to adapt to a different style of play, where the wickets aren't belters like it is usually in England, where you can easily replace bowlers with bowling machines, most of the batsmen are finding it an arduous task, especially Joe Root, who put up a Test masterclass on display in the second ODI, in what seems like a tired pitch.
Root, who came to the middle with the hosts reeling at 2/29 after seven overs, struggled en route to a 73-ball-39. Yes, a strike-rate of 53.42 in an ODI game in England is as unbelievable as Australia playing to the spirit of the game, Kohli failing to chase in white-ball cricket, Ashwin choosing not to 'Mankad' a batsman, and New Zealand fans not whining about the 2019 Cricket World Cup final.
Root must thank Adam Zampa as soon as the game gets over as he ultimately ended his miserable stay at the crease that too in only the third ball he bowled in the game. Root must be wondering where was Zampa all the while and why Finch didn't bring him earlier? Being the attacking captain that Finch is, he had a slip placed for his ace spinner in the 23rd over of the game. Zampa tossed the ball in his trademark style, the ball dipped and just turned enough to take the edge of Root's bat, who was completely caught unaware.
Joe Root scored 39 off 73
Appreciation tweet for Joe Root for keeping Test Cricket alive in these fast times— Maheshmello🚨🚨 (@bobbygasm_) September 13, 2020
I think it's time for Joe Root to stick to Test matches, can't score quickly enough.— Hazard 🇬🇧 (@HazardNCFC) September 13, 2020
Can't agree more!!
Joe Root no longer part of the Fab Four on cricket. Can't recall a meaningful innings from him in recent times. #ENGvAUS— Mushfick💥 (@SwagSTYLIZT) September 13, 2020
Let’s face it, if Joe Root wasn’t the Test captain he’d be nowhere near this ODI team. All of the Top 6/7 need to be able to go through the gears these days, and he just can’t do that.— jim_price (@jim_price) September 13, 2020
Adam Zampa continues to make an impact in this series!
Joe Root shitty inns comes to end.— 💥 BAD NEWS BOSSKEY 💥 🇱🇷🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@Bosskeyisback) September 13, 2020
Thank he hasn't scored a fifty otherwise people would have taken me to hell.
An uninspiring innings from Joe Root (39 from 73) comes to an end 🏏— The Sports Bubble (@sportbubble) September 13, 2020
Zampa tempts Root forwards and Finch takes the catch at first slip
Hard to imagine that Malan or Banton won’t come in for the final game
🏴 90-3 off 22.3 overs#bbccricket #ENGvsAUS
The Dhoni reference
#ENGvAUS— हितेश मानेकर (@hiteshm09) September 13, 2020
Aus bowlers to joe root after playing slow(Dhoni) innings : pic.twitter.com/khxo3vzNoV
Joe Root doesn't even deserve to be in this English side.— #FAN (@Sarcastic__Raj) September 13, 2020
