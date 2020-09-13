Twitter reacts to Joe Root's 'Test masterclass' before Zampa puts him out of trouble

The World-Cup winners England don't want to leave any stone unturned as they have already started their preparations for the 2023 World Cup that will be played in India. In a bid to adapt to a different style of play, where the wickets aren't belters like it is usually in England, where you can easily replace bowlers with bowling machines, most of the batsmen are finding it an arduous task, especially Joe Root , who put up a Test masterclass on display in the second ODI, in what seems like a tired pitch.

Root, who came to the middle with the hosts reeling at 2/29 after seven overs, struggled en route to a 73-ball-39. Yes, a strike-rate of 53.42 in an ODI game in England is as unbelievable as Australia playing to the spirit of the game, Kohli failing to chase in white-ball cricket, Ashwin choosing not to 'Mankad' a batsman, and New Zealand fans not whining about the 2019 Cricket World Cup final.

Root must thank Adam Zampa as soon as the game gets over as he ultimately ended his miserable stay at the crease that too in only the third ball he bowled in the game. Root must be wondering where was Zampa all the while and why Finch didn't bring him earlier? Being the attacking captain that Finch is, he had a slip placed for his ace spinner in the 23rd over of the game. Zampa tossed the ball in his trademark style, the ball dipped and just turned enough to take the edge of Root's bat, who was completely caught unaware.