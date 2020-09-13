SL vs BAN | Bangladesh to undergo seven-day complete isolation before kick starting training

As per the communication from Sri Lanka Cricket to Bangladesh Cricket Board, the visitors will have to undergo a seven-day complete isolation before kick-starting the tour. BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury stated that SLC has been working on keeping the number of quarantine days to a minimum.

After months of speculation and crossing through dire situations, Sri Lanka will be the first Asian nation and the second country in the world to kick start Test cricket, with Bangladesh paying a visit to the Emerland Isle. There were initial reports that Bangladesh might not have to Quarantine themselves at all, with training being kick-started from the first day itself with a bio-secure bubble in place, but now the dynamics have undergone a slight change.

"In our last communication with them, SLC told us that we have to be in quarantine for the first seven days after arrival, after which the players can go ahead with the training schedule. We believe that if it remains seven days quarantine, we can proceed according to our plans. [But] I think we should wait for feedback from SLC before making any further comment,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said in a press conference, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

"Some of our foreign coaches are planning to join the team directly in Colombo, so we have to know what the protocol is for them, and for those who will travel with the team. SLC will inform us about the official order from the relevant ministry. We spoke to them yesterday. We expect to hear from them in the next two or three days.

"SLC has informed us that they are in touch with their health ministry, and discussed specific quarantine requirements. SLC is trying to reduce it as much as possible, but it is a global pandemic. There have been different regulations in Sri Lanka. SLC has informed us that through discussion with their health authorities, they are trying to make it as tolerable as possible for our players when they will be touring the country."

A Dhaka-based publication, Prothom Alo reported that the tour would not be on the same line as that of the home summer of the English cricket team where the board paid for every single rupee, starting from the chartered flight to bio-secure bubble expenses. For the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka series, however, the BCB would be paying for the first 17 days of the tour, when the Bangladesh Test team will play against a BCB High-Performance side in two three-day matches. SLC will take over expenses from October 14, nine days before the Test series, till the end of the tour.