IPL 2020 | Will be no leniency for AUS and ENG players; six days quarantine mandatory, confirms Eric Simons

Despite the varying reports that the English and Australian players would be allowed to be part of the tournament starting from September 19, CSK’s bowling consultant Eric Simons confirmed that there will be no leniency for both sets of players before the start of the tournament. Simons also added they would need to complete a mandatory six-day quarantine period before becoming eligible to participate in the tournament.

“We are hearing - although it’s not confirmed yet - that they will also have to self-isolate in their rooms for six days and produce negative tests on the first, third and sixth days before they can join us,” Simons wrote in his column for ‘Manners on Cricket’ website, reported Hindustan Times.

For the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, there would be two players who would miss out on IPL action, with Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran currently being part of their respective teams. However, he was confident that the franchise has enough reserves to not be affected by the decision. On top of that, CSK would also miss the services of Harbhajan Singh for the entire tournament while they are still waiting on Suresh Raina to return during the tournament.

“We had hoped that they could all move from their current bio-secure bubbles into ours but it seems likely that there will be no ‘leniency’, which is understandable. Apart from our brilliant Indian players, led by the ageless MS Dhoni, we do have Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi in full training so there’s no shortage of talent.”