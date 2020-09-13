IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals appoint Shane Warne as team mentor and brand ambassador

Just ahead of the 2020 edition of IPL, Rajasthan Royals have appointed Shane Warne in a dual role of being their team mentor and the brand ambassador for the entire season. Warne also revealed that he is looking forward to the dual role in the Royals setup as they aim for their second IPL title.

Since the beginning of the Indian Premier League, Shane Warne has been pretty much part and parcel of the Rajasthan Royals set-up. In the very first season, he led the franchise to IPL title win before assuming the role of team mentor. However, ahead of the 2020 edition, the former Australian leg-spinner has been appointed as the franchise’s mentor-cum-brand ambassador in a new dual role as they chase their second IPL title.

While confirming the same, Warne admitted that it’s a blessing to come back to the franchise with which he won an IPL title in inaugural IPL season. He also added that he’s excited to assume the dual role soon and take the team to new heights.

"On my dual role, it's always a great feeling to be back with Royals, my team, my family. It's exciting to be working across all elements of this franchise that I love. We have worked towards our vision of becoming a global team that fans around the world love and follow," Warne said in an official release issued by Rajasthan Royals.

The legendary leg-spinner would now work with fellow Australian all-rounder Andrew McDonald in the setup for the 2020 season. Meanwhile, Australian batsman, Steve Smith will continue as the skipper of the franchise, making it a deadly Australian connection in the Royals’ setup.

"This season I am looking forward to working as a Team Mentor and joining up with an excellent backroom staff in Zubin Bharucha and Andrew McDonald. Hopefully, we can have a successful season and achieve big things in the coming months," he added.